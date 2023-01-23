Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $30,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM opened at $1,481.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $982.60 and a twelve month high of $1,482.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,380.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

