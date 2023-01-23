Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $34,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

