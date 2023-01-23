Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,804 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.