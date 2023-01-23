Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,756 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $30,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $141.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $170.87.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

