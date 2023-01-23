Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 146,846 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $18.92 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.