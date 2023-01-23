Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

