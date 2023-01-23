Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

DG opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.64 and its 200 day moving average is $245.97.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

