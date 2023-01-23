Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,124 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

MGPI stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,941 shares of company stock worth $409,691. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

