Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,344 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $34,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after purchasing an additional 548,160 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.92 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

