Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,689 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.7 %

SHW opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $301.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.78. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

