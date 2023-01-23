Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 238,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
CMCO opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.