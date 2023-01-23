Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

