Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Critical Contrast

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Konica Minolta -3.02% -5.39% -2.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 4.46 $100.16 million N/A N/A Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.24 -$213.44 million ($0.98) -7.96

This table compares Victrex and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victrex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta.

Volatility and Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Victrex and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Victrex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Summary

Victrex beats Konica Minolta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

