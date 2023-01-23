Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 27,154.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

