VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

