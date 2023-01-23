Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Watsco were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Stock Up 3.3 %

WSO stock opened at $270.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $311.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.