WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.64 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.64.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

