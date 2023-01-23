Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Welltower were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

