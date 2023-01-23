Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$961.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. Research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.