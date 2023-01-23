Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

