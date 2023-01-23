Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

