WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$159.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$813,297.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$171.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$177.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$162.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$157.93.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.3900003 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

