Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,551 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

