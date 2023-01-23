Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

ZRSEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $334.30.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.