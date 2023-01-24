118,035 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

