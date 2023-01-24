141,584 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

