153,275 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

