153,315 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 153,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

