176,602 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 176,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 95.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

