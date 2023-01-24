201,137 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 201,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 30.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.