3,513 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

