40,932 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion Price Performance

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

