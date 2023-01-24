46,338 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.