46,338 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
