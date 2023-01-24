51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

