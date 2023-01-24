85,136 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

