9,831 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.