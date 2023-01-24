Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $200.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.