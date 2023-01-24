AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
AcuityAds Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $26.17.
AcuityAds Company Profile
