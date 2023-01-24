AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AcuityAds Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

