ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

