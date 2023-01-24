ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
