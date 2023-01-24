AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.51

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.51 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.42). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.44), with a volume of 9,419 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.51. The stock has a market cap of £29.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AdEPT Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

