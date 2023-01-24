Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.