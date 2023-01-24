Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

ADZN opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.