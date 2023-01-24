Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of 172.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

