Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.