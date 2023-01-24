Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.