AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) General Counsel Edward Miller Sells 2,032 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward Miller sold 2,032 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $10,322.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 148,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Edward Miller sold 2,358 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $21,009.78.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 66.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

