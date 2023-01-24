AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Vikas Sinha Sells 5,111 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AlloVir Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
