Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,541 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1,111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Wayfair Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of W opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.