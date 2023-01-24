Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 29,116 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

