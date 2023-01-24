Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 45,235 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty Trading Up 0.5 %

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

COTY opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

